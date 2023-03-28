Zimbabwe Appeals for More Donations for Cyclone-Hit Malawi

The cyclone Freddy left over 500 people dead and displaced about 35,000 others in Malawi.

On Monday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for more donations to the people of Malawi after the devastating Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the African country.

Mnangagwa, chairing a resource mobilization meeting, said that Zimbabwe stood with the people of Malawi, expressing his deepest sympathy to Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, and the bereaved families and the country at large.

Mnangagwa commended the coordinated responses being undertaken by countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) towards assisting the people of Malawi.

He appealed for more support from Zimbabweans to assist the people of Malawi to recover from the effects of the cyclone.

Cyclone Freddy is one of the deadliest events in Malawi's climate history, killing at least 507 people and injuring 1,332.



Here's how our teams are responding⬇️https://t.co/jinjdY0wKf — MSF International (@MSF) March 28, 2023

On Saturday, the Zimbabwean government handed over 300 tons of maize meal to Malawi to assist the victims.

Business organizations at the resource mobilization meeting responded swiftly to the appeal by Mnangagwa and pledged various goods ranging from food hampers, fuel, blankets, medical supplies and transport.

Two local cement-producing companies also donated 120 tons of cement. The cyclone left more than 500 people dead and displaced about 35,000 others in Malawi.