Zimbabwe: More Than 3,000 Suspected Cholera Cases

On Thursday, a cabinet minister stated that suspected cholera cases in Zimbabwe have risen to 3,017, with 2,910 recoveries, 19 confirmed deaths and 52 suspected deaths.

In a press briefing, Monica Mutsvangwa, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, stated that all provinces have reported cholera suspected cases.

According to Mutsvangwa, Manicaland Province has recorded the highest number at 1,251, followed by the capital Harare with 1,121 and Matabeleland South Province with 277.

"The government will implement a multi-sectoral approach led by the minister responsible for water, sanitation and hygiene, in order to address the water and sanitation challenges which are fueling the cholera outbreak," she said.

#ENDCholera

The @ZrcsRed attended the @UNICEFZIMBABWE organised training on Case Area Targeted Intervention (CATI). Participants deliberated on various strategies that can work in curbing the cholera outbreak that has hit parts of the country. @IFRCAFRICA pic.twitter.com/IKAateLXqj — Zimbabwe Red Cross (@ZrcsRed) June 28, 2023

On May 17, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said that "as of May 16, 2023, a cumulative total of 1,017 suspected cholera cases, six laboratory-confirmed deaths, 20 suspected cholera deaths, and 288 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported."

On Jun 7, Jenfan Muswere, who was then Zimbabwe’s Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said that Zimbabwe had recorded 2,076 cases, with 1,942 recoveries and 15 deaths until that date.