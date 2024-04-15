Zero Regrets On Entering the Mexican Embassy: President Noboa

Some governments use their embassies to save criminals from their sentences, the Ecuadorian president stated.

In an interview with Australian journalist Prue Lewarne, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa confirmed that he does not regret that his security forces raided the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5.

"You've been condemned by every Latin American country, except for El Salvador, and the United States, your staunch ally, condemned what happened at the embassy. So the obvious question is, Mr. President, do you have any regrets?,” the SBS News journalist asked.

"Zero… because I think we're on the right side of history. And they also condemn the fact that some governments use their embassies as, when with a facade of a political refugee, but it's actually for impunity. It's actually to save the criminals from their sentence," Noboa responded.

During the conversation with Lewarne, Noboa also referred to the current situation of former vice president Jorge Glas, who is locked up in the La Roca maximum security prison, despite the fact that the sentence of a habeas corpus hearing indicated that his latest detention was arbitrary and illegal.



#Ecuador | This is how the security forces of Daniel Noboa's Government broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, to kidnap former Vice President Jorge Glas. pic.twitter.com/kftF1RMc7h — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 9, 2024

"Jorge Glas had a sentence. He had a fair trial. He had a sentence and he had to be in jail and that's what our Justice Department thought and also what the judicial branch of Ecuador thought. I have no regrets, "Noboa said, as reported by SBS News.

On Monday, the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that his country will defend its complaint against Ecuador for the assault on the Mexican Embassy in the extraordinary virtual meeting of the Community of States Latin American and Caribbean (CELAC) to be held on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador also referred to the complaint that Mexico presented on Thursday before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in which it asks to suspend Ecuador from the United Nations until it offers a public apology for raiding its diplomatic headquarters.

On April 5, Ecuadorian police forcibly entered the Mexican diplomatic facilities, pointed a gun at diplomat Roberto Canseco, and took away Glas, who had received asylum from Mexico.