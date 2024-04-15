Ecuador: Former FM Patiño Warns About Jorge Glas' Health

Former Ecuadorian Vice President Glas is being held in the La Roca prison, where he is carrying out a hunger strike.

In an interview with teleSUR, former Ecuadorian Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patiño raised concerns about the current health conditions of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was detained during the raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5th.

"His life is in danger," Patiño pointed out and urged Latin American countries to intercede in this case before the administration of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.

"Governments should tell their Ecuadorian counterpart: Stop violating laws, especially safeguard the life of an innocent man such as Jorge Glas," the former diplomat said, reiterating that there is a political persecution against the leftist politician.

"Even our political adversaries acknowledge that our former vice president is innocent," Patiño recalled, adding that the Ecuadorian far-right is averse to showing any indication of progressivism.

“It wasn’t an arrest, it was a kidnapping because they don’t have any legal authority to act on Mexican soil”



WATCH @ecuarauz discuss Ecuador's raid of Mexico's embassy to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas: https://t.co/zyAmle3E3z pic.twitter.com/8fvBZJ3gcH — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 14, 2024

Referring to the incidents at the Mexican embassy and the violation of the asylum right, the former Foreign Affairs Minister said that barbarism reigns in Ecuador, a country where justice is non-existent.

"As former President Rafael Correa said, there is no justice anymore... The current government trampled on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Vienna Convention, and the Convention on Diplomatic Asylum," Patiño said, recalled that Mexico also granted him asylum.

Currently, Jorge Glas is being held in the La Roca maximum security prison, where he is carrying out a hunger strike in protest of the constant violations of his civil and human rights.