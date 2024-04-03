On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed three decrees that will allow him to mobilize tens of thousands of men towards the battlefield. Among other things, this will happen thanks to a reduction in the minimum recruitment age from 27 to 25 years old.

However, veteran Yevhen Diki believes that such decision will not be enough to solve ongoing problems, as the Ukrainian army lacks personnel and its new recruits are of "low quality."

In December 2023, the Armed Forces's former commander-in-chief estimated that Ukraine would need 500,000 new soldiers in 2024 to replace those who have been fighting for over two years, cover casualties, and form new units.

"The number of Ukrainian defenders decreases every day. If the mobilization situation does not change, the defense forces will not be ready for the next Russian offensive," Diki warned.

Ukraine may suffer complete defeat by summer - The Standard



Kyiv's Western allies are increasingly aware that Ukraine is losing in the conflict with Russia, and could suffer complete defeat by the summer. NATO members and EU countries need a coherent strategy right now to… pic.twitter.com/vlOe0oDtGe — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) April 1, 2024

According to the Ukrainian outlet Texty, around five million men between the ages of 18 and 55 could join military service. However, the majority of them prefer to remain "invisible" and avoid updating their contact information at recruitment centers.

Another decree signed by Zelensky allows the Army to receive personal data from millions of men from various state registration systems.

Meanwhile, the Parliament continues to debate the draft of the new mobilization law, which aims to strike a balance between punishing those who evade mobilization and alleviating the fears of potential recruits.

This would be done by establishing limits on the duration of military service and guarantees for adequate military training. Since the new regulations involve the discussion of over 4,000 amendments, it is not anticipated when lawmakers will be able to approve the law, which they have been debating since January.

"Ukraine is losing territories in the Donbas region, the Ukrainian military is making difficult decisions about which positions to maintain, which weapons to use and which not to use" — The White House



In fact, it is not Ukraine that is losing "territories in the Donbass… pic.twitter.com/c2RPpUBgsN — Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) April 2, 2024

On Wednesday, Zelensky and Finnish President Alexander Stubb signed a security agreement between their two countries. The ten-year deal commits Finland to continue its military, political and financial support for Kiev amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Finland will assist Ukraine in rebuilding its energy sector, strengthening border and critical infrastructure protection, and providing medical treatment for soldiers. The deal also includes arrangements on sanctions and compensations for damage caused by the conflict.

Ukraine has also signed security agreements with Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands. Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine received about US$2.16 billion in aid from Finland, including US$432 million this year.