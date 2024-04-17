Haiti: National Police Continues Operations Against Gangs

In Liancourt, on 14 April, bandits from the Grand Grif base led by kingpin Luckson Elan killed one person, wounded three others and abducted several residents of Savane Tapion. The police are on their trail, according to the online version of the daily Le National.

On Wednesday, the Haitian National Police (HNP) continued its operations against a coalition of gangs that are terrorizing the population in the capital.

Actions are also being carried out in the West department of Port-au-Prince as well as in other parts of the country.

In its latest report, the PNH reported that in the commune of Jacmel, in the south-east, Elivert Frantz, alias Benzawa, 40 years old, was arrested on 13 April by law enforcement officers for his alleged participation in criminal actions with other thugs in the capital.

Humanitarian needs in #Haiti remain high amid rising flood risk and ongoing gang violence against civilians.



Our partners recently delivered 38 tonnes of aid from Panama to assist those affected.



For more updates: https://t.co/1qvRDHSqdK pic.twitter.com/LOt8Wwc6Cp — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) April 17, 2024

According to the police report, in the commune of Carrefour, individuals shot a shop manager and kidnapped his wife.

Furthermore, on 15 April, in the locality of Bayas in Mirebalais, an individual was eliminated after being found in possession of a quantity of ammunition, which he was trying to take to reinforce armed groups not far from this commune.

Although the HNP intensified its actions, the bandits carried out attacks in Bas-Delmas and other surrounding areas, looting warehouses and setting fire to several vehicles, which caused panic among the residents.