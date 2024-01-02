Young Palestinian Murdered in Israel's Megiddo Prison

Horrendous crimes and systematic torture against Palestinians have been reported in this prison.

On Tuesday, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club denounced the murder of Abdul Rahman Al-Bahsh, a 23-year-old man from Nablus.

This is the first assassination in the Megiddo prison this year and the seventh since the beginning of the Israeli bombing of Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli Penitentiary Service limited itself to announcing the death of the young man and indicating that the prison conditions would be reviewed. Relatives of the murdered Palestinian, however, stressed that he did not suffer from any serious illness.

This young man from the West Bank was arrested on May 31, 2022 and sentenced by the Zionist authorities to 35 months in prison.

Israeli forces continue their harsh treatment of Palestinian detainees, as demonstrated by the recent assassination of 23-year-old Abdul-Rahman Bassem Al-Bahsh inside the Megiddo prison.



In video, Al-Bahsh's father speaks out about the torture, abuse, and humiliation inflicted… pic.twitter.com/Teh5qkgZ9H — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 2, 2024



"Megiddo is one of the prisons that witnessed horrendous crimes and systematic torture against prisoners after October 7," the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club pointed out.

Testimonies from released prisoners and inmates' lawyers "confirm that torture operations and brutal beatings" in Israeli prisons "were the direct cause" of these deaths, they warned.

The Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club called on international institutions, led by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to pressure by all means to stop the unprecedented crimes against prisoners.

Currently, some 8,600 Palestinians arrested for "security" reasons are imprisoned in Israeli jails. In the last month. The figure, however, could be much higher, according to the Israeli non-governmental organization HaMoked, which helps Palestinian prisoners. Arrests of Palestinians by Israeli forces in the West Bank are approaching 5,000 since October.