Israeli Soldiers Kill Five Palestinians in the West Bank

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces murdered five Palestinians in the West Bank. These are the first Palestinians killed in this territory since 2024 began

During the military operation, Israeli forces conducted raids and searches of homes and businesses, seizing surveillance footage from multiple stores.

Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas at residents to raid homes and businesses, from where they stole surveillance cameras, the news agency Wafa reported, ading that the city went on strike.

Israel has intensified its nighttime actions in several cities in this Palestinian territory. Military operations have been reported in Qalqilya, where images showed a wounded Palestinian lying on the ground being kicked in the head by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli soldiers brutally kicking and humiliating a 26 year old gas station employee in the West Bank - you have to be an idiot to ask why Palestinians are angry! pic.twitter.com/hlmTAmnE2E — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 1, 2024

Israel and the West Bank are experiencing their greatest spiral of violence since the Second Intifada and during 2023 some 528 Palestinians died, most of them militiamen in armed clashes with Israeli troops or attackers, but also civilians, including 112 minors.

This violence has worsened since war broke out between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7. Since then, at least 325 Palestinians have died. Arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank are approaching 5,000.

Israel took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967 and since then has maintained a long regime of military occupation and colonization over this territory.