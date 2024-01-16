Houthi Missile Attack Targets Ship in Red Sea

Tensions have risen in the Red Sea following US-led airstrikes against the Yemeni population.

On Tuesday, a missile fired by the Houthi group targeted a cargo ship sailing in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. However, no further details have been provided regarding the incident or the identity of the ship.

The Houthis have not provided any comments on the attack thus far. Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident approximately 100 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, Yemen.

The UKMTO urged all vessels traversing the area to exercise extreme caution and be alert to potential threats. British maritime security company Ambrey revealed the targeted ship flew a Maltese flag and was Greek-owned.

The missile strike comes less than a day after Houthis claimed responsibility for firing a missile that hit the Gibraltar Eagle, a U.S.-owned oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Aden.



In Parliament today, the Prime Minister and then a Tory MP invoked Islamophobic tropes against me.



Rishi Sunak suggested I was responsible for Hamas and the Houthis. A Tory MP then implied I was "giving a free pass to terrorists" before pretending he hadn't.



Watch for yourself: pic.twitter.com/GSaaOrnIGU — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) January 15, 2024

Tensions have risen in the Red Sea following US-led airstrikes against the Yemeni population under the pretext of attempting to eliminate Houthi military targets. The Houthis claim that the attacks were in response to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

With the Houthis continuing to wield missiles against ships linked to their opponents, maritime security remains under serious threat in the waters connecting the Middle East.

During the past several weeks, the Houthi group has intensified military operations in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, targeting commercial ships with armed boats, drones, and missiles. The group claims these vessels are either Israeli or heading to Israeli ports.

The Houthis have controlled the capital Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen since ousting the internationally recognized government in 2014. The conflict has drawn in a Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of the government.