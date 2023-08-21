Xi Arrives in South Africa for BRICS Summit and State Visit

During his time in South Africa, Xi will also co-chair the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue with the South African President.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in South Africa on Monday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg and pay a state visit to the country.

He was greeted by host President Cyril Ramaphosa at OR Tambo International Airport around midnight Monday. The Chinese leader was welcomed with a cultural performance of song and dance, as well as a military parade by the South African National Defense Forces (SANDF).

On this occasion, Xi will be paying his fourth state visit to the country. Ramaphosa will receive the Chinese leader in the capital, Pretoria, ahead of the BRICS summit to be held August 22-24 in Johannesburg.

During his time in South Africa, Xi will also co-chair the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue with the South African President. Ramaphosa said in his weekly column that this year marks 25 years of diplomatic ties between South Africa and the People's Republic of China.

JUST IN: ���� China's President Xi Jinping arrives in South Africa for BRICS 15th annual summit. pic.twitter.com/f6pVeT37ZO — BRICS (@BRICSinfo) August 21, 2023

"Our bilateral relationship with our largest trading partner is almost as old as our democracy," said Ramaphosa, who noted that both nations are partners in development, with a common understanding that trade and investment are the main catalysts for improving the living standards of their respective peoples.

At the 15th BRICS Summit, more than 30 heads of state and government from across Africa will be present, as well as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the target of an international arrest warrant which, in theory, South Africa must comply with, will also be present by videoconference. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent him.

BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It now makes up a quarter of the world economy, accounts for a fifth of global trade and is home to more than 40% of the world's population.

At least 40 countries have expressed their desire to join the group. The accession of new members will be one of the agenda items to be discussed during the meeting.