On Tuesday, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said that BRICS (five emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) ministers of trade and economy reached a consensus and achieved significant results at a recent ministerial meeting.

On Monday, during a video conference, the ministers agreed to expand cooperation in the digital economy and green development and make joint efforts to promote a stable supply chain and support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

According to several reports, the ministers agreed to strengthen the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core and participate in the WTO reform with a constructive attitude.

They also condemned some developed countries for adopting unilateral and discriminatory measures, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and tax incentives.

South Africa is fully prepared to host the #BRICS summit and is confident of its success. This was stated by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, in a briefing on the upcoming meeting.

Furthermore, they stressed that the policymaking related to climate change be consistent with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and the WTO rules.

They also reached a consensus to invite non-BRICS countries to discuss the digital economy and explore cooperation with other developing countries and the least developed countries.

The multilateral trade system with like-minded non-BRICS members will also be strengthened to promote the forming of a sound trade environment conducive to development.