South Africa Supports Iran’s Entry Into BRICS

Iran is one of more than 20 countries formally seeking to join the economic bloc currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday that Pretoria fully supports Iran's membership in the BRICS group.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Ramaphosa said "South Africa is interested in Iran being accepted as a friendly country by the BRICS," Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

Ramaphosa told the 15th meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran-South Africa Joint Commission in Pretoria that Tehran has the "full support of Pretoria Africa in this regard."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to the African country in which several documents on cooperation between the two countries will be signed, Ramaphosa said.

Le président sud-africain a soutenu l'entrée de l'#Iran dans les #BRICS .

The tweet reads, "South African president supports Iran's entry into BRICS. "South Africa wants Iran to be accepted into BRICS as a friendly country," said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting with Iranian Minister Hossein Amir."

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister said that the president of the Islamic Republic is scheduled to pay two visits to South Africa, the current BRICS chair. Raisi will attend the Friends of BRICS summit to be held August 22-24 in Johannesburg and in the fall he will travel to the African country to discuss bilateral relations.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor recently confirmed that 23 countries, including Iran, have submitted formal applications to join the association. According to the minister, further expanding BRICS membership would be one of the items on the agenda of the upcoming summit.



