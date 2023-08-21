Iranian President To Attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa

South African President Ramaphosa has also extended invitations to 67 leaders from the Global South.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is set to travel to Johannesburg on Wednesday to take part in the summit of the BRICS, the economic cooperation bloc composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Naser Kanani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the president's trip to the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government, and he highlighted that Iran had applied for membership in the group of emerging economies in 2022.

"Cooperation with BRICS and membership is significant for Iran, and the president's participation is aligned with this framework.

Iran stands out as one of the few countries engaging in dialogue and cooperation with all BRICS members," Kanani stated.

���� Le commerce en dollar entre ���� la Chine et ���� la Russie tend vers zéro - la réunion des BRICS commençant cette semaine �� pic.twitter.com/j2Yd8ayG6u — CryptoSaucy (@Crypt0Saucy) August 21, 2023

The text reads, "Dollar trade between China and Russia tends towards zero. BRICS meeting starting this week."

Raisi will travel to Johannesburg upon an invitation from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and he will deliver a speech before the BRICS+, which includes non-member countries of the organization.

The 15th Summit convenes to address, among other matters, the expansion of the bloc. Currently, around forty countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS.

South Africa has extended invitations to 67 leaders from the Global South for the event, including Presidents Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba and Luis Arce of Bolivia.