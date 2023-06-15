World Leaders Congratulate Chinese President Xi on His Birthday

"Dear brother, receive the sincere and fraternal embrace of the Bolivarian homeland," Venezuelan President Maduro said.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping received congratulations from various world leaders on the occasion of his 70th birthday. Some of those messages are presented below.

VENEZUELA: President Nicolas Maduro sent a "message of affection and respect to Xi Jinping, the Chinese people's president and leader, in celebration of his birthday. Dear brother, receive the sincere and fraternal embrace of the Bolivarian homeland."

CUBA: President Miguel Díaz-Canel: “Our warmest congratulations, wishes for health and personal good fortune to the esteemed Secretary General and President Xi Jinping on the occasion of his birthday. I ratify our will to continue strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation in all spheres.”

RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin: "The People's Republic of China has achieved impressive results under your guidance. Its economy is growing steadily, the well-being of the people is improving, and Beijing's position on the international stage is growing stronger."

"I hope to continue our constructive dialogue and close joint efforts on the main issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda to the benefit of the peoples of Russia and China. Dear friend, I wholeheartedly wish you health, happiness, prosperity and success in your public activities."

NORTH KOREA: President Kim Jong: "Thanks to Xi's energetic leadership, the prestige of the Communist Party of China has been further enhanced, the goal of building a comprehensively well-off society successfully attained and China's overall national power and international position remarkably strengthened."

PAKISTAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: “It is my great pleasure to extend heartiest congratulations to President Xi on his birthday. Under his dynamic leadership, China has emerged as a global leader advancing international solidarity, peace, and cooperation. The iron brotherhood between China and Pakistan entered a new era of enhanced cooperation since his visit to Pakistan in 2015 and has been going from strength to strength ever since.”