Pro-Bolsonaro Supporters Invade Congress and Supreme Court

The Brazilian Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, affirmed this Sunday that "the will of the radical Bolsonaristas who have invaded the National Congress "will not prevail".

Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro took this Sunday by force the National Congress, breaking the blockade carried out by the Military Police and the National Security Force at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia.

Brazil's Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, affirmed this Sunday that "the will of the radical Bolsonaristas who have invaded the National Congress "will not prevail".

Bolsonarista demonstrators do not accept the electoral result and invaded an area of the Congress and when they were heading towards the Government Palace they were dispersed with tear gas bombs by the police in Brasília.

Surroundings of the Congress taken by the local right. It happens at this time in Brasilia. https://t.co/k3X6ttoFSk — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 8, 2023

Minister Dino authorized the use of the National Force in the security of the capital in the face of the threat of violent actions.

The extremists, mostly wearing yellow and green T-shirts and Brazilian flags, also attacked some vehicles of the Legislative Police, which provides security to the Congress.

They also destroyed protection barriers and armed with sticks confronted the agents who tried to contain, without success, the entrance of the demonstrators.

Flavio Dino on the storming of Congress in Brasilia: "This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail. The Govt of the Fed District claims that there will be reinforcements. The forces at our disposal are at work. At the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice." https://t.co/J9aH3XRFR0 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 8, 2023

Hundreds of radical Bolsonaristas have been camped in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, since the day after the elections of last October 30, in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro.

The camps of radical Bolsonaristas, which have multiplied in cities across the country, began to be dismantled on Friday in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, where some disturbances occurred.

On Saturday, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, authorized the deployment of the National Security Force, an elite group of police forces from all over the country, which is mobilized for special missions.

Manifestantes bolsonaristas que no aceptan el resultado electoral invadieron un área del Congreso y cuando se dirigían hacia el palacio de gobierno, fueron dispersados con bombas de gas lacrimógeno por la policía en Brasília. pic.twitter.com/kVhDgIGKg1 — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) January 8, 2023

Bolsonaro protesters who do not accept the electoral result invaded an area of Congress and when they were heading towards the government palace, they were dispersed with tear gas canisters by the police in Brasília.

Since Lula's victory in the October 30 runoff election with 50.9% of the valid votes against Bolsonaro's 49.1%, Bolsonaro's supporters have gathered outside the Army barracks.

Before the invasion of Congress, Dino made a statement on social networks and said that opponents will have to wait until 2026, when the next presidential elections will be held, just as the current government waited between 2018 and 2022.

In a statement, Dino said that the Ministry of Justice convened an emergency meeting with security agencies to deal with the demonstrations.