Cuba Welcomes Brazil's Reintegration To CELAC

On Friday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the reintegration of Brazil into the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

"Latin America and the Caribbean can and must continue to consolidate its unity as an essential condition for its existence,” Rodriguez tweeted, recalling CELAC's importance.

Since his first presidential term in 2003, Brazilian President Lula da Silva deepened relations with CELAC countries. His successor, Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016), maintained this policy. However, the election of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro froze these links.

The Bolsonaro administration (2019-2022) removed Brazil from CELAC by alleging that the organization supported Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

On Thursday, Brazil’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced the return of its country to CELAC after an invitation made by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, whose country currently holds this organization’s interim presidency.

Fernandez considered that Lula da Silva, who took on position five days ago in his third term, should participate in the VII CELAC Summit to be held in Buenos Aires on January 24.

"Brazil’s return to CELAC is an indispensable step for the recomposition of our diplomatic heritage and the full reintegration of the country into the international community", the Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.