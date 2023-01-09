Lula Inspects Damage Caused by Bolsonarists in Brasilia

He described the coup attempt promoted by "fascist vandals" as "barbaric" and accused Jair Bolsonaro of "stimulating" these anti-democratic acts with his attitude.

On Sunday night, President Lula da Silva arrived in Brasilia to inspect the damage that Jair Bolsonaro's supporters caused in the headquarters of the three powers during their attempted coup d'état.

The progressive leader verified the trail of destruction left by the far-right activists in the Planalto Palace, seat of the Brazilian government.

When the acts of violence broke out, Lula was in the state of Sao Paulo inspecting the municipality of Araraquara, which was heavily affected by the rains in recent days.

From there, in response to the chaos that Brasilia experienced for four hours, Lula decreed federal intervention in the security area of the Federal District until January 31.

Thousands of far-right militants, who have spent weeks asking at the gates of the barracks for an intervention by the Armed Forces to overthrow Lula and return Bolsonaro to power, invaded and destroyed the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court.

Damage reports are coming in from the aftermath of today's attempted coup in Brasilia. They stole weapons and the original copy of the Constitution. Someone slashed modernist painter Di Cavalcanti's "Mulatas", valued at US$4 million. pic.twitter.com/fNb83DYyX1 — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) January 9, 2023

Lula described the coup attempt promoted by "fascist vandals" as "barbaric" and accused Bolsonaro of "stimulating" these anti-democratic acts with his attitude.

The events in Brasilia were condemned by the international community and occurred exactly one week after Lula assumed the Presidency. The episode recalled the invasion of the U.S. Capitol that took place on January 6, 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, former president Bolsonaro, who is living in the United States, sent messages through social networks tepidly rejecting the coup acts.