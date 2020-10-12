World COVID-19 Updates - October 12

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

BRUSSELS -- From new alert system to local lockdown, European countries have been stepping up efforts to contain the resurgent wave of COVID-19 as they record the highest daily cases ever and the cumulative cases in the region exceed seven million.

As of Monday afternoon, Europe had registered 87,100 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, raising its total to 7,011,756, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

A woman holds a kid's hand in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil registered the lowest number of daily deaths (201) from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since April 26 and the lowest number of new infections (8,429) since May 17, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the death toll now stands at 150,689 while cases of infection total 5,103,408.

- - - -

QUITO -- Ecuador's largest hospital, the Eugenio Espejo Hospital in Quito, is preparing for a possible spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the wake of national holiday celebrations, the head of the intensive care unit (ICU), Manuel Jibaja, said on Monday.

"This morning we were on alert regarding what could happen, which is that the number of serious cases could increase and we would have to go back to doing what we were doing for a while. We have enough experience by now," Jibaja told a local television station.

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO -- Egypt confirmed late on Sunday 129 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 104,516, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 12 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,052, while 45 others completely recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 97,688, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

- - - -

DOHA -- The Qatari health ministry on Monday announced 206 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 128,191, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 198 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 125,176, while the fatalities remained 220 for the second day running as no new deaths were reported, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

Vendors wearing masks walk along the sidewalk in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

YANGON -- Myanmar reported 1,344 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Monday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases in the country to 29,314.