Panama: 12 Volunteers Receive COVID Vaccine Trial

Panama’s Vaccine Research Center (Cervaxin) said on Friday that 12 volunteers for the German CureVac vaccine trial have already received the shot.

"In Panama, we have 12 participants, eight from the first group between 18 and 60 years old, and four from the other group of over 61 years old who have already been inoculated,” said the director of Cervaxin, Rodrigo De Antonio.

On September 30, CureVac started the last phase of the clinical trials for the vaccine CVnCoV in Panama and Peru, with 250 volunteers. The subjects over 60 years old would receive the shot first, and 28 years later, those between 18 to 60 years old will take it.

Before the trial, the researchers will conduct interviews with the subjects to explain the premises and standards of the research, and to examine their health condition. After the injection, the volunteers will describe their reactions to the medical team via an app.

#Panama will open its borders for tourism on 12 Oct. The arrivals COVID testing center is currently being completed. All passengers will be tested and subject to 14 day quarantine of #COVID positive. pic.twitter.com/WebLrBuEzm — Maria de la Guardia (@MariadelaGuar10) October 10, 2020

“Everything is conducted in real-time; it can go to phase three without finishing phase 2, which takes 13 months. By November we can have resulted from the first dose of vaccine, and by December from the two doses," said study participant Xavier Saez-Llorens.

Panama’s government has reserved 20 million dollars to purchase a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and has negotiated its acquisition with about 14 international pharmaceutical companies.

As of Saturday, Panama reported 119,666 COVID-19 cases, 2,482 deaths, and 95,552 recoveries from the virus.