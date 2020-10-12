The city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province has activated a plan to conduct a city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 after new cases were reported.

The city will complete nucleic acid testing in five districts within the next three days, while the testing will cover the whole city in five days, according to a notice issued by the municipal health commission, adding that the results will be released in a timely manner.

Starting from 7 a.m. Monday, the residents of a community in the city's Shinan District began to line up at a testing point to receive nucleic acid testing. They were notified to undergo the testing on Sunday evening.

"It took about 20 minutes to wait before getting the testing. It's a responsible move to conduct tests for ourselves and for others, too," said a local resident surnamed Wang.

The Bank of England denying Venezuela access to its gold (due to British support for Trump's 'regime change' policy) was always outrageous, but it's particularly shameful during the global fight against COVID-19.

Join growing calls for the gold's return:https://t.co/eUlbBce3D4 pic.twitter.com/OEefEPXQin — VSC (@VenSolidarity) October 11, 2020

Qingdao has reported six new confirmed cases and six new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 since fresh cases emerged in the city over the weekend.

Epidemiological investigations found that the cases were linked with the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which had been used to treat imported COVID-19 patients.

Local authorities said they will carry out nine million COVID-19 tests in Qingdao's five districts to detect possible sources of infection in the next three days.

The 12 cases detected so far were related to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which had been destined to treat COVID-19 patients from abroad.