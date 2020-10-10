Tourism Authority Gives El Salvador Thumbs Up Amid COVID

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has granted El Salvador the condition of safe tourism destination in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Tourism Ministry of the Central American nation.
"El Salvador is among the first countries in the region to obtain this seal of compliance with global protocols for the safe reactivation of tourism and the recovery of travelers' confidence," the Tourism portfolio said.
The Central American nation is the first to receive the approval of WTTC to resume tourism amid the pandemic. For other countries in the region, the international body only approved it for specific cities.
WTTC evaluated El Salvador's compliance with several requirements according to the standards established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international bodies.
El Salvador’s government plans to receive 700,000 visitors for the rest of 2020 to compensate for the economic harm caused by travel restrictions and other precautionary measures against the virus.
"We are calculating a loss of $1.145 million in foreign currency," said Tourism Minister Morena Valdez.
As of Saturday, El Salvador reported 29,951 COVID-19 cases, 887 deaths, and 24,995 recoveries from the virus.