White House Announces New Actions To Curb Anti-Asian Violence

Nearly 3,800 reports of attack or abuse against people of Asian descent were reported in the U.S. between March 2020 and February 2021.

President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday announced new actions to curb the rise in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today's announcements are additional steps in the Biden Administration's work to advance equity for AAPI communities through a whole-of-government approach to racial justice," the White House said.

Biden will appoint a permanent Director to lead the Initiative in the coordination of policies across the federal government AAPI communities. The Justice Department reconvened its Hate Crimes Enforcement and Prevention Initiative with a focus on the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in the country.

The FBI will also publish a new interactive page that documents hate crimes against the AAPI community and begin holding training events to educate agents on recognizing and reporting anti-Asian bias.

The Health Department is providing nearly US$50 million from the American Rescue Plan to assist AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force has also established a subcommittee on Structural Drivers of Health Inequity and Xenophobia, which will be specifically focused on combating the surge in anti-Asian bias during the pandemic. The National Endowment for the Humanities also launched a virtual library to expand resources and provide information on Asian-American history.

The White House has faced pressure to take more concrete measures to fight the rampant anti-Asian violence, especially in the wake of the shootings killing six Asian American women and two others in the Atlanta area on March 16.

The “Stop AAPI Hate”, a California-based NGO tracking incidents of violence against Asian Americans, received nearly 3,800 reports of attack or abuse against people of Asian descent between March 2020 and February 2021.