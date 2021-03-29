Biden Warns of a Fourth Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, infections rose by 10 percent last week compared to the previous week, reporting at least 60,000 cases per day.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Monday that it is too early to declare victory over the COVID-19 pandemic and asked state governors to reinstate masks mandates as cases are "going back up."

During a press conference, Biden said that the current situation "is deadly serious" since authorities brace for a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#COVID19 vaccines are an important tool to stop the pandemic.

As of March 29, more than 95 million people in the United States had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 52.6 million are fully vaccinated.

"We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope, but right now I am scared," Walensky said.

However, the president announced the vaccination drive would be expanded over the next five weeks. They expect that over 90 percent of the U.S. adult population will be eligible for vaccination during that time.