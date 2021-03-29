    • Live
Biden Warns of a Fourth Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • U.S. president Joe Biden addresses the nation from the White House on March 29, 2021.

    U.S. president Joe Biden addresses the nation from the White House on March 29, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@JCBua

Published 29 March 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Monday that it is too early to declare victory over the COVID-19 pandemic and asked state governors to reinstate masks mandates as cases are "going back up."

During a press conference, Biden said that the current situation "is deadly serious" since authorities brace for a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, infections rose by 10 percent last week compared to the previous week, reporting at least 60,000 cases per day.

"We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,  but right now I am scared," Walensky said. 

However, the president announced the vaccination drive would be expanded over the next five weeks. They expect that over 90 percent of the U.S. adult population will be eligible for vaccination during that time.

