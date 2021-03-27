Kim Janey Becomes Boston's First Black and First Female Mayor

One of Janey's stated immediate goals is fair vaccine distribution, especially getting more shots to underserved Black communities.

Former Boston council president Kim Janey became the first woman and Black person to lead the city of Boston after 199 years of white men's control on the city's mayorship.

She was sworn in by the first Black woman to lead Massachusetts’ highest court, Kimberly Budd, and the first Black Massachusetts congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley, who are symbols of Black women's new role in U.S. politics.

Jany ascended to the position of acting mayor after the outgoing mayor Martin Walsh left his position to become President Joe Biden's Secretary of Labor.

This is a first step to launch her campaign aiming for the upcoming November 2021 election, in which she has good prospects to be elected and cement her position of leadership in the city.

Previously, Janey won a city council election in 2017 and represented parts of the wealthier neighborhoods of the South End and Fenway, as well as the more racially diverse neighborhoods of Dorchester and Roxbury.

Today, her stated immediate goals are: fair vaccine distribution, especially getting more shots to underserved Black communities; returning children to school safely; and centering disadvantaged and low-wage workers in the city’s economic recovery plan.