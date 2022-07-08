West Lost Chance To Tackle World Economic Issues at G20 Summit

"Western partners avoided following the mandate of the G20, to address issues of the world economy," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The foreign minister made his remarks at the moment before leaving the room of the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), having described as "delusional" Western criticism of the current conflict in Ukraine.

On German Foreign Minister Annallina Birbock's accusation that Russia is not interested in dialogue given Lavrov's departure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refused that the meetings had been boycotted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov left the room after calling Western criticism of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine "delusional," and saying that Russia's rivals blew the opportunity to address global economic problems.

"Aggressors, invaders, occupiers, we have heard a lot of things today," the Russian diplomat said, noting that the West's discourse veered almost immediately, as soon as its representatives took the floor, towards delusional criticism of Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

"Lavrov's isolation turned into self-isolation of the West."



At the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, the ministers of the G7 countries "boycotted" Lavrov: no photo no dinner



At the same time, he met colleagues from Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, China and other pic.twitter.com/Vm9upuWa3t — Felephant ���� (@Russia9May45) July 8, 2022

For its part, Indonesia urged the G20 to help bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On the group's foreign ministers' meeting, Zakharova said that Western countries failed to impose a boycott on Russia, since no one expressed support for Western regimes.