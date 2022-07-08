China Proposes Global Food Security Initiative at G20 Meeting

Ambassador Wang also pointed out that China supports the World Food Programme in setting up a global humanitarian emergency warehouse and hub.

At the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers' meeting on Friday, Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said food and energy hold key to the healthy performance of the world economy and the effective implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Under the current situation, the G20 should shoulder its due responsibility and establish a partnership on commodity cooperation. To achieve the goal, Wang made eight proposals:

First, the role of the United Nations should be strengthened rather then weakened, and the work of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the international Fund for Agricultural Development and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) should be supported.

Second, not imposing export restriction on humanitarian food purchases by the WFP.

Third, offering convenience to the smooth entry of Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian agricultural products into the international market.

Fourth, major food producing and net export countries should release their own export potential, reduce trade and technical barriers, control energy utilization of food, so as to ease the tight food supply in the market.

Fifth, the emergency measures taken by countries for food trade should be short-term, transparent, targeted and appropriate, and conform to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Sixth, supporting the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) and the innovation and cooperation on agricultural science and technology among countries, and reducing restrictions on high-tech exchanges.

Seventh, reducing food loss and waste. China has hosted the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste and stands ready to jointly implement the consensus reached at the conference.

Eighth, helping developing countries enhance their capacity of food production, storage and loss reduction in terms of capital, technology and market.

At the G20 meeting, Ambassador Wang also pointed out that China supports the WFP in setting up a global humanitarian emergency warehouse and hub in China, established the South-South Cooperation Trust Fund with the FAO, and provided financial support for it.