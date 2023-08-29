We Don’t Want to Rule Sudan - Sudanese Army Commander-In-Chief

Al-Burhan: “We seek to hold free and fair elections, in which the Sudanese people decide what they want.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army and Chairman of the coup's Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reiterated during a visit to Egypt, previous pledges to seek to complete the transition path and hold fair elections. He confirmed that the armed forces do not seek to continue ruling Sudan.

Al- Burhan renewed the statement that the army is facing rebel groups that committed war crimes in order to seize power.

The Sudanese leader arrived on Tuesday morning in Egypt on his first official foreign visit after the outbreak of war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

Al-Burhan left Khartoum for the first time, at dawn last Thursday, ending the siege imposed on him by the RSF militia since the beginning of the war.

Today, he was received at El Alamein International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and a number of ministers and members of the Sudanese mission to Egypt, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.

#Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in #Egypt on Tuesday, where he met with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the first time the military leader has left Sudan since its descent into conflict in mid-April. pic.twitter.com/w6iLWGEkRl — Mwangi (@MwangiMaina_) August 29, 2023

Al-Burhan and Al-Sisi held a bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in El Alamein, which dealt with aspects of joint cooperation in all fields.

He also discussed the developments in the situation in Sudan and the efforts made to settle the crisis in a way that preserves its security and stability - according to the Sovereignty Council's media.

Al-Burhan said, in statements reported by (Cairo News) channel: “We seek to hold free and fair elections, in which the Sudanese people decide what they want.”

He added, "I assure all friends of Sudan that we are seeking a democratic transition and do not aspire to rule," and considered that the army is facing "rebel groups that have committed war crimes in order to seize power."

��: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi receiving the President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in El Alamein on Egypt's northern coast, Aug. 29, 2023.https://t.co/1B9hiUixfR pic.twitter.com/SZPLcdpe0A — Voice of America (@VOANews) August 29, 2023

Al-Burhan said, after the end of the talks with the Egyptian side, that they explained to the Egyptian leadership the developments in the situation in Sudan. He highlighted the appreciation to “Egypt's position regarding receiving Sudanese refugees.”

He added, "The war in Sudan was caused by a group's attempt to seize power. We seek to put an end to the war in Sudan and end the current tragedy."

Al-Burhan denied everything that is being circulated about the return of the former regime, and said: “We have no intention of seizing power. We seek to establish a democratic system and hold free and fair elections in Sudan.”

He affirmed commitment to seeking a real transitional period, and pointed out his keenness in today's talks to have the Egyptian leadership updated of what is going on in Sudan.

#Sudan’s military leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has undertaken to continue military operations and dismissed rumors of a deal to end the ongoing war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). pic.twitter.com/KUEaUw1dO7 — Ruth Nesoba (@RuthNesoba) August 29, 2023

Al-Burhan called on the international community to look at the war in Sudan objectively, and denied what was being promoted that the Sudanese Armed Forces had become an incubator for extremist groups.

According to the joint statement, the meeting reviewed developments in Sudan and held consultations on efforts to resolve the crisis in order to preserve the security of the Sudanese people. The statement stressed the need to find a solution that preserves the sovereignty, unity and cohesion of the Sudanese state, within the framework of strengthening the course of Sudan's neighboring countries, the first summit of which was recently hosted by Egypt.

The meeting also dealt with ways of cooperation and collective coordination to support the Sudanese people affected by the conflict, especially by delivering humanitarian aid and facilitating its flow to the most needed.



