Al-Burhan: There Will Be No Negotiation With RSF

Al-Burhan: "We fought alone, and we are proud of it...the armed forces did not start the war, but the RSF did, and that is why they will suffer its fire and will be defeated by the evil of defeat."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army and Chairman of the coup's Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said that the Sudanese army is capable of resolving the battle and defeating the rebellion.

The armed forces will not “put their hands in the hands of the rebels,” said Al-Burhan referring to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). His comments came during his address to the Sudanese naval forces from Port Sudan on the framework of his visit to the Flamingo military base in eastern Sudan today, Monday.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that "there is no agreement or deal with the RSF." He firmly stated that discussions of an agreement with the RSF were illusory and disavowed any collaboration with “traitorous” elements.

He dismissed once again claims that they are allied with the Islamists.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council and general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, made a rare public appearance in Port Sudan on Sunday https://t.co/3pxjUy2mxe pic.twitter.com/R6yTHKyf2x — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 27, 2023

Al-Burhan clarified that his exit from Khartoum was arranged by the army and that the armed forces will not have any negotiations with the rebels, and they promised to keep fighting.

He stressed that the army would continue until victory, adding "We are fighting alone, and we are proud of that…the armed forces did not start the war, but the RSF did, and therefore they will suffer from its fire and will be defeated by the evil of defeat."

The president of the coup's Sovereignty Council continued, "The Sudanese have been driven out of their homes, and Khartoum has become empty, with no one in it."

On August 24, the commander in chief of the Sudanese army left his fortified bunker at the general command in Khartoum and moved to the northern military zone of Omdurman. The RSF claimed to besiege him, and he could leave the area.