UNICEF: + 2 Million Children Displaced in Sudan

On Thursday, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated that more than 2 million children were forced from their homes in the four months of the Sudan conflict, and close to 14 million children are in urgent need of humanitarian support.

According to UNICEF, many children face multiple threats and terrifying experiences every single day.

"Apart from conflict hot spots like Darfur and Khartoum, the heavy fighting has now spread to other populated areas, including in South and West Kordofan, limiting the delivery and access of life-saving services for those in urgent need," UNICEF said.

UNICEF also anticipated that 20.3 million people will be food insecure next month; at least half of them children.

"This means that more than 10 million children are likely to reduce the quantity or quality of the food they eat in order to survive," UNICEF said, adding that "in many cases, families will be forced to do both."

According to the fund, more than 9.4 million children in Sudan lack access to safe drinking water, and 3.4 million children under 5 are at high risk of diarrheal diseases and cholera.

According to several UNICEF reports, in Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan regions, fewer than one-third of health facilities are fully functional.

Insecurity and displacement also prevent patients and health workers from reaching hospitals and other health facilities, with many reportedly attacked and destroyed.

UNICEF said that it has provided health; nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene; education; and protection services to more than 4 million children, mothers, and families across Sudan.

In the next 100 days, it urgently needs 400 million U.S. dollars to sustain and scale its crisis response to support the most vulnerable children.