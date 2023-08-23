Sudan: Shelters Short on Food and Medical Supplies

Displaced people residing in a number of centers and volunteers from the state's youth complained that the state authorities were content with finding housing but fell short in terms of supplying the centers with daily living aids.

Authorities in Gezira state, central Sudan, said hundreds of camps housing displaced people fleeing the war in the state are in need of urgent assistance.

The designated governor of the state of Gezira, Ismail Awad Allah Al-Aqib, confirmed that his state has more than 400 shelter camps that need urgent interventions in the food and medical supplies to mitigate the negative effects of fall season.

Gezira, which borders the Sudanese capital Khartoum from the southern side, received thousands of families fleeing the war that broke out between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April, especially in its capital, the city of Wad Medani. The authorities set up shelters for the displaced in Wad Madani in a number of schools, institutions and centers.

According to Al Jazeera, the governor-designate, Ismail Awad Allah Al-Aqib, met today, Wednesday, with members of the technical committee for shelter centers led by the Director General of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Tariq Abdel Rahman, who explained to him the organizers´ vision to develop services in the shelter centers.

Tariq revealed that efforts are made to establish a hospital at the University of Gezira for shelters, in cooperation with the university, to provide free treatment services for those affected by the war. This is in addition to opening several pharmacies in shelters.

Tariq Abdel Rahman referred to the contacts with the Humanitarian Aid Commission to attract support and humanitarian aid for the shelters, provide foodstuffs, and unify the initiatives that work to provide the needs of the shelters.

For his part, the governor called on local and international civil society organizations and activists to support shelter centers. He also called on the government efforts to provide treatment and health services for expatriates.

Displaced people residing in a number of centers and volunteers from the state's youth complained that the state authorities were content with finding housing but fell short in terms of supplying the centers with daily living aids. They said that charities and associations were active in providing the displaced with food, drinking water, and other aids.

Sheltering centers administration also complains about the lack of medical staff to help patients and follow up on the health status of some people with chronic diseases, as well as the availability of medicines and first aid.