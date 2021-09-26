‘We Are at a Historic Crossroads’, PM Gonsalves Says

Addressing the 76th regular session of the United Nations General Assembly, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves urged for putting long-standing political disputes aside.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves reiterated the calls for the lifting of the U.S. blockade against Cuba and economic sanctions on Venezuela during the 76th regular session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He indicated that many old and long-standing political disputes should come to an end amid the pressing health situation provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are at a historic crossroads of a special kind. We must rise up, collectively, to sensibly address the new imperatives needed in these more challenging times," Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves also acknowledged work done by the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, and the COVAX initiative to allow "poor or marginalized" countries access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"Globally, we have witnessed unacceptable vaccine nationalism. The politicization of vaccine deployment and the deployment of vaccines to the rich first and then to the poor," Gonsalves added.

Referring to Climate change, the Caribbean politician warned that there is an existential threat to small island developing states. He urged major global greenhouse gas emitters to find "the political will and resources" to address the transnational problems.

While hoping for the best at the upcoming UN Climate Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Gonsalves forecast more shirking of responsibility by major emitters.