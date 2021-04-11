St. Vicent and the Granadines Covered In Ashes, Authorities Say

In the update, NEMO said that "The majority of the country is out of power and covered in ash. Also, the authority said the conditions resembled "a battlefield." At least 16 000 people lived in the areas that had to be evacuated.

Saint Vicent and the Granadines National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) reported on Monday that there had been a massive power outage across the island following the latest explosive event at the La Soufriere volcano on Sunday morning.

Local sources report that the immediate challenge is the comfort, care, and evacuees' safety as the ashes and rocks have devastated villages, and more explosive events have been predicted. It is estimated that about 20,000 people will be internally displaced for up to 3 or 4 months while the volcanic activity continues.

The NEMO warned that coming explosions "are expected to be of similar or larger magnitude." There are at least nine active volcanos in the Eastern Caribbean at the moment. The authorities warned that nearby islands could get light ashfall, mainly St Lucia and Grenada.