WCK Accuses Israel of Deliberately Attacking Its Aid Workers

The founder of the NGO, World Central Kitchen (WCK), chef José Andrés, said that the Israeli occupation forces knew about the organization’s presence in Palestine and the location of the convoy, however, they attacked humanitarian workers.

According to Andrés, this was not a mistake because in the transports was the logo of the NGO visibly, also, the organization maintained a constant communication with the Israeli army.

"It wasn’t just a bad luck situation where we dropped the bomb in the wrong place," he said, "they knew that it was our teams driving on that road, with three vehicles".

The chef reported that the attack was deliberate and that Israeli troops fired car by car, because after removing the wounded from the first vehicle, the occupying forces continued firing systematically.

World Central Kitchen is calling for an independent investigation into the IDF strikes that killed seven members of our team on April 1, 2024. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/pV8Y9B41Ri pic.twitter.com/C4vgu0r4IZ — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 4, 2024

José Andres also urged different Western powers such as the United States and the countries of the murdered workers to investigate the fact.

The bodies of six of WCK’s dead workers have been moved from Gaza to Egypt for repatriation, while the murdered Palestinian worker was buried Tuesday in his hometown of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is in doubt after WCK, a key provider in the territory, suspended its operations and the UN stopped humanitarian missions to assess the safety of its personnel in the area.