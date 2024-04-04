Brazil Condemns Murder of World Central Kitchen Workers in Gaza

Over 200 aid workers have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces since October 7, 2023.

On Thursday, Brazil expressed its deep dismay over the death of the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) humanitarian workers in an Israeli attack in Gaza.

The Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims who came from Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Poland.

Since the beginning of the Zionist offensive in October 2023, over 200 humanitarian workers have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces, Brazilian diplomacy recalled, commenting that this is the largest number of aid workers killed in the history of the United Nations.

The Foreign Ministry also deplored the deaths of Palestinian civilians and health workers during the attack on Al Shifa hospital.

WOW: World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés declares Netanyahu's military "deliberately" targeted the 7 aid workers: "They were targeted systematically, car by car...non-stop until everyone was dead." "This is not a war against terrorism...it's a war against humanity itself." pic.twitter.com/UnGqZnoxt2 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2024

It insisted on the importance of Israel complying with the United Nations Security Council's resolution approved on March 25, which calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The Brazilian diplomacy also recalled the mandatory nature of the precautionary measures imposed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to protect civilians.

"Brazil reiterates its firm repudiation of any and all military action against civilian targets, especially those linked to the provision of humanitarian aid and medical assistance," it added.

In an attempt to downplay what happened, however, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack on the WCK workers was a mistake and mourned their deaths, stressing "these things happen in war."

So far, Brazil President Lula da Silva has been very critical of Israel and has even compared the military offensive in Gaza with the Holocaust.