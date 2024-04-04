Israeli Snipers Indiscriminately Attack Palestinian Children

"They could not speak, they were paraplegic. I saw even small children with direct sniper wounds on both the head and chest. They were not combatants; they were small children".

This Thursday, an investigation conducted in combat zones showed that Israeli snipers shoot indiscriminately at children in Gaza.

The results would contradict what was said by several Tel Aviv spokesmen, who claim that the troops only attack terrorists and military targets. However, these actions are not judged or recognized by any military authority.

For his part, Fozia Alvi, an intensive physician at Al-Shifa hospital, said that it is sadly common for many children to reach intensive care units, with sniper bullets hitting areas of the chest and brain.

According to Dr Alvi, many infants had become paraplegic as a result of the shooters' attacks, "They could not speak, they were paraplegic. [... ] They weren’t the only ones. I saw even small children with direct sniper wounds on both the head and chest. They were not combatants; they were small children".

Watch | A horrific scene captured by Al-Jazeera documents the deliberately targeting of a Palestinian civilian attempting to secure aid by Israeli snipers.



He was left to bleed out for hours before he died. pic.twitter.com/ZXgTRcenQx — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 4, 2024

Other foreign volunteer doctors have also confirmed receiving child victims of direct attacks by Israeli firearms, and there is also video evidence of these indiscriminate attacks.

Combat drones, capable of flying over streets and firing from a distance, have also claimed civilian lives, especially in public places, outside combat zones.

It is necessary to recall that during the last few days the aggression against Palestinian civilians has increased considerably. During the last 24 hours, the Zionist regime committed 6 massacres which left 62 dead and 91 wounded, in addition to the bombings in the city of Rafah and in refugee camps such as Al-Maghazi.