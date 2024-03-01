Wave of Violence Unleashed in Haiti’s Capital

Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, leader of the armed group G9 an Fanmi e Alye, took responsibility for the attacks.

On Thursday, a series of shootings were reported in various parts of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, with at least twenty people hospitalized.

The escalating violence due to criminal gang activity targeted several institutions in the capital, including the Toussaint Louverture International Airport.

The airport was hit by several shoots, forcing the cancellation of all flights scheduled for the day in order to ensure the safety of employees.

The attack on the air terminal left a policeman injured in the vicinity of the institution, as well as damage to the infrastructure. Local media have reported bullet holes in airplanes as well as in chairs and windows of the airport.

"En llamas": espiral de violencia en la capital de Haití por la actividad de las bandas criminales https://t.co/yVu1b31s27



Al menos una veintena de personas fueron hospitalizadas como consecuencia de una serie de tiroteos registrados en varios puntos de Puerto Príncipe — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) March 1, 2024

The tweet reads, ""On fire," spiral of violence in the capital of Haiti due to the activity of criminal gangs. At least twenty people were hospitalized as a result of a series of shootings in various parts of Port-au-Prince."

Attacks against the state university of Haiti by heavily armed criminals, as well as the burning of two police stations also took place.

In the midst of the situation, Radio Télé Métronome reported that "Port-au-Prince is in flames." At least twenty people were hospitalized as a result of the shootings in several areas of the capital.

Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, leader of the armed group G9 an Fanmi e Alye, took responsibility for the wave of attacks. He released a video announcing the return of the gang alliance called "Viv Ansanm" and affirming that with the unleashed violence they intended to immobilize the police chief and the ministers of the Government and to prevent the interim Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, who is in Kenya, from returning to the Caribbean country.