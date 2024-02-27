Haiti: Benin Offers 2,000 Troops to Kenya-Led Force

The deployment was to happen this month, but it was delayed after it was blocked by a Kenyan court in January.

On Monday, the United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during a press briefing held in Georgetown, Guyana, said that she had discussed with Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other partners about "the urgency of deploying" the force.

Benin has offered to contribute 2,000 troops to a UN-approved Kenyan-led multinational security force that will be deployed to fight gang violence in Haiti.

The announcement was made on Monday

Ms Thomas-Greenfield said she had discussed with Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other partners about "the urgency of deploying" the force.

"This mission is key to helping the Haitian National Police restore peace and security, enabling free and fair elections, and alleviating the humanitarian crisis," Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

The court argued that the government lacked authority to send police officers outside Kenya.

But shortly after the ruling, Kenya's President William Ruto assured that Kenya would still send the police officers after completing paperwork to satisfy the court's demands.

Gang violence has dramatically worsened in the Caribbean country.

According to a UN report published last month, Haitian gangs killed 8,400 people last year, an increase of 122% from 2022.