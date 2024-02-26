Haiti: Deficit of Mental Health Experts

Forced displacement due to violence generated by criminal gangs, assaults of all kinds, loss of homes and possessions add to the list of social disillusionment that gestated the desire of many individuals to end their own lives for good.

On Sunday, official sources stated that Haiti is currently suffering from a shortage of experts in the field of mental health, a problem that will make it impossible to meet the needs of a population under great pressure.

"There are approximately 300 mental health professionals, some 200 psychologists, some 30 psychiatrists and more than 50 nurses and assistants in public and private care centers," said the specialist, Ronald Jean-Jacques.

The Mars and Kline psychiatric hospital in Port-au-Prince has about 60 beds, while the Beudet hospital in Croix-des-Bouquets has 140, Jean-Jacques said.

The newspaper Le Nouvelliste referred to a survey which showed that the people interviewed asked for psychological support, arguing that "the pressure was too much for them, and they felt they were going crazy.

Depression, feelings of failure and the inability to plan for the future triggered suicidal thoughts in Haiti.

(2/3) Ronald Jean-Jacques souligne que les gens témoignent avoir des pensées suicidaires à cause de l'insécurité qui hypothèque leur avenir.En parallèle,M. Jean-Jacques rappelle que les statistiques antérieures montrent qu'Haïti a toujours enregistré un faible taux de suicide. — Magik9 (@radiomagik9) February 22, 2024

The tweet reads, "Ronald Jean-Jacques points out that people report having suicidal thoughts because of the insecurity that mortgages their future, and that previous statistics show that Haiti has always had a low suicide rate."

Forced displacement due to violence generated by criminal gangs, assaults of all kinds, loss of homes and possessions add to the list of social disillusionment that gestated the desire of many individuals to end their own lives for good.

Such conclusions were evidenced by the increase in calls to the helpline of the Haiti Crisis Psychotherapeutic Intervention Center with the support of the telecommunications company Digicel, the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, among other actors.

Between November and December 2023, 1,812 calls were received, with the 12-17 age group representing 12 percent, the 18-35 age group 52 percent and the 35-57 age group 20 percent, Le Nouvelliste said.

(1/3) Le désespoir gagne du terrain en Haïti. Le psychologue Ronald Jean-Jacques affirme que le nombre d'appels reçus sur la ligne 29199000 est passé à un millier par jour au cours des mois de novembre et décembre 2023. "12 % des personnes concernées ont des pensées suicidaires." — Magik9 (@radiomagik9) February 22, 2024

The tweet reads, "Despair is gaining ground in Haiti. Psychologist Ronald Jean-Jacques says the number of calls received on the 29199000 line rose to a thousand a day during November and December 2023. "12% of those concerned have suicidal thoughts."

"We have to be alarmed that in our resilient Haitian society so many people are calling a helpline to talk about suicide!" declared Jean-Jacques to the newspaper.

It is undoubtedly a symptom of malaise, of a rather high level of despair, which generates this high rate of suicidal ideation among the population, but people who know someone with these thoughts should show them affection and compassion, the psychologist recommended.

A subject with the idea of leaving this world should not feel alone in the face of all these difficulties, even when he is in the company of other attacked, failed or desperate citizens, one cannot let them experience being adrift, with nothing to motivate him to live.

"They will find with others the comfort and support to go on," Jean-Jacques sentenced.