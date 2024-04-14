Was Entirely an Inherent Right of Self Defense, Iran on UNSC

Iran stressed that the country "does not intend to enter into conflict with the United States in the region."

This Sunday in the Security Council Ambassador Irani to the UN, Saeed Iravani, said that his country "does not seek escalation or war in the region" of the Middle East, and ratified at the same time that Iran "will not hesitate to respond to any threat or aggression, in accordance with international law."

“As we informed in our letter last night in response to the Israel regime’s recurring military aggression particularly it’s armed attack on 1st of April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises,” said Iravini at this Sunday meetin on the United Nations Security Council.

The ambassador also stressed that his country "does not intend to enter into conflict with the United States in the region", and in fact, his country has demonstrated "commitment to peace and containment" after demonstrating the involvement of the US. interception of Iranian drones and missiles.

Saeed Iravani made it clear that if the United States starts an operation against Iranian citizens or interests, "we will use our inherent right to respond proportionately," the diplomat warned.

On the other hand the permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Vasiliy Nebenzya pointed out that Russia calls on all parties involved in the incident with the Iranian attack to show restraint also calls on Israel to refrain from military actions in the Middle East.

Nebenzya said that Russia considers unacceptable that certain Western countries in the UN Security Council minimize the essential causes of the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, USA, UK and France refused to confirm the inviolability of diplomatic missions, and the consequences of this decision are evident.