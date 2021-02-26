WHO Highlights India's Role in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

India is the largest drug producer globally and is manufacturing its own two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that India's role in the worldwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as the Asian nation supports over 60 countries.

"Thanks, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID19 vaccine doses is helping over 60 countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example," the official said via Twitter.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has supplied 6.4 million doses in grant assistance to other nations, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, Barbados, and Dominica.