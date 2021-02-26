Ecuador's Health Minister Resigns Amid Vaccination Scandal

Citizens posted information that the few vaccines available in the country had been used on VIPs close to the Moreno regime and the Ecuadorian right wing.

Ecuador's Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos Friday resigned from office amid criticism for his mismanagement of the pandemic and the uneven national vaccination campaign.

"I resigned due to the political situation the country is going through. My decision is irrevocable," Zevallos wrote in a letter that President Lenin Moreno shared on his Twitter account.

"Health policies will allow the vaccination campaign to advance smoothly," the official said, although only about 0.06 percent of the 9 million people his government aimed to vaccinate this 2021 have been immunized.

Zevallos' resignation occurred one month after the polemic unleashed by the vaccination of his mother and other family members in a private nursing home.

"Don't count on me to run out through the back door," he assured days after a controversy that caused the anger of health professionals, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated.

#Ecuador | The South American nation sets a new record with over 3000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll surpasses 4700 people. pic.twitter.com/jwnHuEZVzd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 24, 2021