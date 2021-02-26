Uruguay Receives 192,000 COVID-19 Vaccines From China

Between March and April, this South American country will also receive 460,000 doses from Pfizer.

Uruguay on Thursday received the first batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, which will allow vaccination to begin on March 1.

"There will be no celebrations or reception ceremony as this is a normal process," the Presidency's Secretary Alvaro Delgado said and mentioned that Sinovac is expected to supply another 1.5 million after March 15.

This first batch of vaccines will be used to vaccinate health workers in the front line, teachers, firefighters, military personnel in service, and workers under 60 from the Institute for Children and Adolescents of Uruguay (INAU).

Between March and April, Uruguay will also receive another 460,000 doses from Pfizer as announced by President Luis Lacalle on Monday.

Besides the 3.8 million doses contracted to Pfizer and Sinovac, the South American country waits for another 1.5 million vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX).

Lacalle's administration has been strongly criticized by all political parties due to its mismanagement of the COVID-19 vaccine supply. They argue that Uruguay will be the last South American country to vaccinate its population.

As of Friday morning, Uruguay had reported 55.695 COVID-19 cases and 595 related deaths.