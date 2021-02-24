Cuba's Cayo Santa Maria Named Second Best Beach in the World

The beaches of Cayo Santa María, located in the central-northern part of the Cuban archipelago, were ranked today as the second-best beaches in the world, according to a list published by the travel portal TripAdvisor.

Varadero, one of the most renowned in the country and very popular globally, also appears in that selection, in 12th place.

This renowned tourism and travel website published its Traveler's Choice 2021 awards, dedicated to the 25 best resorts in the world, where Santa Maria and Varadero appeared.

Leading the list is Australia's Whitsunday Islands. In contrast, the rest of the list includes Fernando de Noronha (Brazil), Crace Bay (Turks and Caicos Islands), Saint Pete (Florida, United States), Turquoise Bay (Australia), Eagle Beach (Aruba), and Spiaggia dei Conigli (Italy).

Other award winners were Ka'anapali (Hawaii), Baia dos Golfinhos (Brazil), Cofete Beach (Spain), Varadero (Cuba), Praia da Falesia Olhos de Agua (Portugal), Maho Bay Beach (St. Martin), Cruz Bay, Seven Mile (Jamaica), and La Concha (Spain).

Completing the list are Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres (Mexico), Seven Mile (Grand Cayman), Bávaro (Dominican Republic), Bournemouth (United Kingdom), Balos (Greece), Manuel Antonio (Costa Rica), Nungwi (Tanzania), Elafonissi (Greece), and Santa Giulia (France).

Cayo Santa María, in the north of the central province of Villa Clara, currently has 12,900 hotel rooms, in addition to 883 in the surrounding cities and nature destinations.

It features islets of white sands and pristine waters, a characteristic that accompanies other keys, no less famous, in its surroundings, such as Ensenachos and Las Brujas.

To get there, the ideal way is through a 48-kilometer road over the waters known by Cubans as Pedraplén, which starts in the town of Caibarién in the north of Villa Clara.

Cayo Santa María is 13 kilometers long and two kilometers wide, making it the most important geographical group, with 18 square kilometers, known as La Rosa Blanca de Los Jardines del Rey (The White Rose of the King's Gardens).

Its beaches are 11 kilometers long, with significant names such as Perla Blanca, Las Caletas, Cañón and Cuatro Punta.