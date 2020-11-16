WHO: Health Systems Collapsing in Latam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic is collapsing the health systems in the Americas and Europe, as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warns of more outbreaks across the region.

"Particularly in Europe and the Americas, health workers and health systems are being pushed to the breaking point," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom. The official emphasized that "this is not the time for complacency," amid optimistic news of potential vaccine candidates' effectiveness.

According to PAHO, the Americas already surpassed 22 million infections and 660.000 deaths. Also, 150.000 COVID-19 cases are registered daily. The hardest-hit countries in the region are the U.S. and Brazil, followed by Argentina and Colombia. Nonetheless, surges have been reported in Canada, Mexico, and Central America.

PAHO’s Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa warned on November 11 that transitioning from total lockdowns to lifting all restrictive measures is “unsustainable and ineffective at controlling this virus,” as many nations fully reactivate most sectors, including tourism, pushed by an unprecedented economic crisis.

Data from John Hopkins University shows that more than 54 million cases were reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the death toll rose to 1.3 million people.