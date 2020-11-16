US Biotech Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine is Highly Effective

The pharmaceutical company detailed that 30,000 people participated in the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, whose designated name is mRNA-1273.

U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Monday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in phase three of clinical trials, showed a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 percent.

The pharmaceutical company based in Massachusetts detailed that 30,000 people participated in the clinical trials of the vaccine candidate, whose designated name is mRNA-1273.

According to the press release, there are no significant safety concerns. The vaccine was well tolerated by most volunteers with mild or moderate symptoms, while side effects included fatigue, muscle pain, and headache.

"Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

Moderna's scientific research is supported by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Moderna expects to manufacture about 20 million doses by the end of this year to cover about 10 million people and to produce at least 500 million doses by 2021.

Meanwhile, both Pfizer and Moderna are reaching the two months' safety data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in oder to request an emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

"It's just as good as it gets — 94.5 percent is truly outstanding." Head of NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci said.