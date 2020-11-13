WTO: Least Developed Countries Hardest-Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic

The organization said that exports in these countries have decreased by 16 percent in the first half of 2020. This, as the COVID-19 pandemic, has devastated the tourism sector, a cornerstone for the economy in these nations.
The WTO reported that the service sector in the least developed countries reached an unprecedented low as it is estimated that it decreased by 40 percent from January to June. Likewise, travels exports are estimated to have dropped by nearly 60 percent.
Conversely, the organization notices that agriculture has been the least affected economic activity in the least developed countries. This sector is estimated to have dropped only one percent in the first half of the year.