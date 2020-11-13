    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Dominican Republic

WTO: Least Developed Countries Hardest-Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic
  • The organization said that exports in these countries have decreased by 16 percent in the first half of 2020.

    The organization said that exports in these countries have decreased by 16 percent in the first half of 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 13 November 2020
Opinion

The WTO reported that the service sector in the least developed countries reached an unprecedented low as it is estimated that it decreased by 40 percent from January to June.

The least developed countries are the most affected by the slowdown in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Trade Organization warns.

RELATED:

Trump’s Trade Policy Is Stupid and Failed, WTO Ex-Director Says

The organization said that exports in these countries have decreased by 16 percent in the first half of 2020. This, as the COVID-19 pandemic, has devastated the tourism sector, a cornerstone for the economy in these nations.

The WTO reported that the service sector in the least developed countries reached an unprecedented low as it is estimated that it decreased by 40 percent from January to June. Likewise, travels exports are estimated to have dropped by nearly 60 percent.

Conversely, the organization notices that agriculture has been the least affected economic activity in the least developed countries. This sector is estimated to have dropped only one percent in the first half of the year.

  

Tags

COVID-19 Trade Economy

Prensa Latina, World Trade Organization
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.