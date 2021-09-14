    • Live
Vietnamese President To Pay Official Visit to Cuba on Saturday

    Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc, president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of that country, will arrive in Cuba on an official visit on September 18. | Photo: Twitter/@CubaMINREX

Published 14 September 2021 (1 hours 13 minutes ago)
The president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of that country, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, will arrive in Cuba on an official visit this upcoming Saturday.

The upcoming official visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Cuba will strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, according to an announcement published on Tuesday by the Foreign Ministry of the Caribbean nation.

The also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party will arrive on September 18 with a broad agenda that includes official talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other senior leaders.

He will also carry out activities of interest, according to Cubaminrex's press release.

Cuba and Vietnam celebrated in 2020 the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, established on December 2, 1960.

The Asian nation is the top investor of the region in Cuba, and has a relevant participation in the island's projects related to food security.

Both governments signed in Hanoi, in 2019, the protocol of the 37th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission, with the goal of reaching 500 million dollars in economic exchange in 2022.

