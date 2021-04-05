    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Vietnam

Vietnam: National Assembly Elects New Prime Minister

  • H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh sworn in today as the 10th Prime Minister of Viet Nam. #PMPhamMinhChinh expressed his gratitude to the National Assembly for electing him Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

    H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh sworn in today as the 10th Prime Minister of Viet Nam. #PMPhamMinhChinh expressed his gratitude to the National Assembly for electing him Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. | Photo: Twitter @PMOVietNam

Published 5 April 2021 (3 hours 39 minutes ago)
Opinion

With the overwhelming support of 96.25 of the Assembly deputies, the new Prime Minister promised fidelity to the Constitution and to fulfill the missions entrusted to him by the Party, the State, and the people. 

The National Assembly of Vietnam elected on Monday Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party (PCV), as Prime Minister replacing Nguyen Xuan Phuc,  who in turn became President of the Republic. Both were congratulated for the successful fulfillment of their previous responsibilities.

RELATED:

Nguyen Phu Trong Re-Elected as Vietnam's Communist Party Head

Both elected officials will complete their predecessors' terms until May, and then could be ratified in office for the 2021-2026 term in the middle of that month.

The Assembly also praised the results of Phu Trong's work, carried out in unison with his responsibilities as VCP's secretary-general. In January, the leader was ratified at the head of the political organization for a third term.

The National Assembly will then elect the Vice President of the country, heads of commissions, and the members of the Standing Committee of the Legislative itself around April 8, during its eleventh and last session of the 14th Legislature.

Likewise, and always by secret ballot, it will confirm or replace deputy PMs, the State Auditor General, and other officials up to a total of 25 top leadership positions.

A few days ago, the Assembly confirmed the President of the National Assembly (Politburo member Vuong Dinh Hue was elected) and three other Vice Presidents.

Tags

Viet Nam Communist Party of Viet Nam

People

Pham Minh Chinh Nguyen Xuan Phuc

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.