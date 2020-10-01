Vietnam Goes 29 Days Without COVID-19 Cases

To date, in Vietnam, 1,095 people have been infected with Covid-19.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health informed this Thursday through an epidemiological press release on the coronavirus pandemic that the country completed 29 consecutive days without registering any infection with the virus.



In this regard, the health agency indicated that to date, 1,095 Vietnamese had been infected with Covid-19, and 35 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.

Besides, in the Southeast Asian country, 1,018 people have recovered after being infected with the coronavirus, and 39 infected patients are currently in different hospital centers.

Only 87 Covid-19 cases hospitalized in Vietnam



According to the Department of Health of Hanoi, since August 17, 44 days ago, Vietnam's capital has not registered any community infections with the coronavirus.

The health authority stated that 15,491 patients with different pathologies are admitted to the various hospital centers, of which 266 people are in concentrated isolation, 10,441 are under medical observation, and 4,784 comply with sanitary protocols in home conditions.