Evo Morales Assumes MAS Presidency in Bolivia

The former president led the MAS political party leading up to the local elections of March 7, 2021.

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, assumed this Tuesday the presidency of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), after a national meeting in which the country's leaders participated with the aim of facing the local elections of March 7, 2021.

During the press conference, the former Bolivian president said that "it is not easy to choose candidates, but the experience of the Movement Towards Socialism as a single political movement with a vision of the country, which has an agenda not only until 2025 but until 2030. We are going to choose".

Morales announced that starting on Saturday, "everyone will be mobilized to elect and agree on candidates for governor, mayor, the Departmental Assembly, and regional authorities".

Dirigentes nacionales y departamentales del MAS-IPSP y de movimientos sociales deciden, por consenso, que yo asuma de manera activa la presidencia del instrumento político más importante de #Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/zOhjSSYmdD — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 17, 2020

"National and departmental leaders of MAS-IPSP and social movements decide, by consensus,

that I will actively assume the presidency of the most important political instrument of #Bolivia."

In the meeting, they announced that a national meeting is planned for November 21, in which the Bolivian Confederation of Peasant Workers (Csutcb), Conamaq, and Las Bartolinas will be present, as well as representatives of the Federation of Municipal Associations.

Evo Morales returned last November 9, and Bolivians welcomed him in an event full of symbolism after 11 very difficult months, when he had to leave the country to preserve his life after the coup d'état perpetrated in November 2019.